Brokers Set Expectations for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

