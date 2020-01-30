Brokers Set Expectations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

