Brokers Set Expectations for ORIX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for ORIX in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $11.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.08. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.