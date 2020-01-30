Brokers Set Expectations for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 529,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.