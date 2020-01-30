Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $45,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

