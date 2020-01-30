Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

