Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

BEP stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

