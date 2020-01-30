Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 355,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,147. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

