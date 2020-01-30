Brooks Automation (BRKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Brooks Automation has set its Q1 guidance at $0.20 to $0.27 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $203,698.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

