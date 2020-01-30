Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 53,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

