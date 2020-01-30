Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

BF.A opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

