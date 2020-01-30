Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:BF.B opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

