Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Decreased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Bruker by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

