Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

BC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,989. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

