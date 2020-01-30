Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,989. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

