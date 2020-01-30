BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $28,318.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $28,318.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.