Buckingham Research Trims Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Target Price to $80.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.54. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

