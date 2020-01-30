Bulleon (BUL) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Bulleon has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bulleon token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Bulleon has a market cap of $28,005.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io. Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net.

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulleon using one of the exchanges listed above.

