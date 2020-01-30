Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 31,225 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 5.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $15.72 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

