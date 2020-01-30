Burt Wealth Advisors Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

