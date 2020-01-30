Burt Wealth Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,703,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,928,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,080,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.