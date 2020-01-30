Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4029 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

