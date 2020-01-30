Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 30,383 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.26% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $166,292.81. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,154. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

