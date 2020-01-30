Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.