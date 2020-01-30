BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,132.00 and $18.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,989 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

