Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $773.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.