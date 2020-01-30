Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Byotrol (LON:BYOT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYOT stock opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.91. Byotrol has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

