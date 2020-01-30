Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Reaches $53.96 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and $22,665.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00773037 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003890 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, TradeOgre, cfinex, Coindeal, HitBTC, Cryptohub, OKEx and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

