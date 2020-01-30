C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

C-Com Satellite Systems stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.75. C-Com Satellite Systems has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.98.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.