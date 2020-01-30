C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

