C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $74.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 46,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.