C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 46,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

