Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

