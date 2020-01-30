CaixaPay Market Cap Hits $390,389.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $390,389.00 and approximately $698.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

