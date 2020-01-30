CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CalAmp by 126.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CalAmp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.