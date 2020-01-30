California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,702 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of FleetCor Technologies worth $121,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $319.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.29 and its 200-day moving average is $294.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.61 and a twelve month high of $322.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

In related news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

