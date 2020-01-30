California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,091 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of General Dynamics worth $106,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

