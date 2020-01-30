California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,555 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of NVR worth $108,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,898.56 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,513.82 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,836.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,663.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,162. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

