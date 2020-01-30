California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,071 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $147,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 616,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $382.65 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

