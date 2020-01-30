California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 308,113 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Walt Disney worth $758,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

