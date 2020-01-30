California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 60,781 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $132,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,532,000. Natixis grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

