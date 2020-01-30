California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 64,701 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of Cerner worth $121,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

