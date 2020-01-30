California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 66,351 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Atmos Energy worth $109,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 364,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 162,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.31 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

