California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 4,052,889 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,052,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,703,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $130,097,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,092,000. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $24,129,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,912,000.

PEAK stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

