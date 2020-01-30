California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of American International Group worth $111,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American International Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

