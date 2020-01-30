California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 48,889 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $115,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

