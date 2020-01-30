California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,079 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $142,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 350,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

