California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Waste Connections worth $142,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 44.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

WCN stock opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.