California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 366,999 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Sun Communities worth $112,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $160.57 on Thursday. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.77 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

