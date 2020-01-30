California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,642 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Quest Diagnostics worth $119,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,518,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.